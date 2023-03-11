Reaction to East Middle School Closing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New reaction after we broke the news online and on social media that Mesa County schools will close East Middle School this summer.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 board voted 3-2 to close the school. It came after a consultant recommended closing East Middle and two elementary schools.

We are told students will be able to complete the semester. The school will have counseling support for students and teachers.

The decision comes at a time when the district is adjusting to declining enrollment. The Mesa Valley Education Association is offering support to the school’s teachers.

“Thinking of it through a leadership lens and being fiscally responsible to our community,” said Tracy Seremak, Mesa Valley Education Association secretary. “So, in the end, when I heard the board vote on the decision, I was sad and disappointed for our teachers and families. Also, it makes sense. Unfortunately, it makes sense. We’re just spending a lot of money on schools that don’t have enough people in them.”

The next thing the school board will discuss is the closure of Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary and Orchard Avenue Elementary next week.

