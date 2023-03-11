Students partner with Make-A-Wish Colorado to fulfill wish for Grand Junction boy

Angel, a 12-year-old with a brain tumor, sits in a Lamborghini during his special treatment...
Angel, a 12-year-old with a brain tumor, sits in a Lamborghini during his special treatment from Make-A-Wish Colorado.(Michelle Mendoza)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Make-A-Wish Colorado is an organization dedicated to making the dreams of critically ill children come true.

Recently, they teamed up with SkyView Academy in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, to create a special day for 12-year-old Angel from Grand Junction.

Angel, who has a brain tumor, loves cool cars and wished for an Xbox. He became SkyView Academy’s featured wish kid for the school’s 5th annual Wish Week, a spirit week filled with activities and events that raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The day started with a car parade that included 60+ vehicles decorated to show support for Angel. He led the parade riding in a Lamborghini. Students, faculty, and members of the community lined the streets to cheer him on.

After the parade, students lined the hallways as “fans” chanted Angel’s name. Angel and his parents were escorted along a red-carpeted hallway into the gymnasium by students that were dressed as security.

In the gymnasium, Angel participated in fundraising challenge activities that included throwing pies at teachers, dying teachers’ hair, and tossing wet sponges.

The event was not just about fulfilling Angel’s wish, but also about building a supportive community.

The staff from Make-A-Wish Colorado surprised Angel by granting his wish, giving him an Xbox and accessories in front of the entire student body.

Angel’s Wish Day was a day filled with love, hope, and community support.

SkyView Academy raised more than $15,000 during this year’s Wish Week, which is enough to grant wishes to two Colorado children who are battling critical illnesses.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
A man was transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 50 near 27 Road in Grand...
Highway 50 accident sends one to hospital
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Logos for Instagram and TikTok - FILE
Two brothers use TikTok for autism awareness
(FILE) gun
Age to buy firearm may increase in Colorado
Mt. Rose will be open this weekend
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Tahoe ski resorts
Helping Hands Western Slope Association Logo
Helping Hands Western Slope Association