How to watch (and stream) the 2023 Oscars

FILE - An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2019. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)(Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s almost time for the Oscars.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch and stream the 2023 Oscars live:

WHAT TIME DO THE OSCARS START? The Oscars begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ABC, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE OSCARS? For cord cutters, the show can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

I DON’T LIVE IN THE U.S. HOW CAN I WATCH THE OSCARS? Trying to watch the show outside the United States? The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has a handy guide about which channels in more than 200 countries will broadcast the show.

WHAT ABOUT THE RED CARPET? There’s much more of the Oscar experience that can be watched and streamed. The Oscars red carpet, a major fashion event in its own right, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The Oscars’ official pre-show begins at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube. The Associated Press will livestream the first 90 minutes of arrivals on YouTube as well. The venerable fashion breakdowns by E! will start at 6 p.m. Eastern, and ABC will have its own coverage on air and on ABC News Live.

IS THERE ANY WAY TO WATCH THE OSCARS AFTER PARTIES? Once the show is over, it’s time for the stars to party. Vanity Fair throws the quintessential Oscars afterparty — it’s where Will Smith and family danced the night away after the infamous Slap moment and best actor win last year. The AP will livestream stars arriving for the show beginning at 11 p.m. ET on YouTube.

STILL NEED TO CATCH UP ON A FEW OSCAR-NOMINATED MOVIES? There’s still (barely) time to stream one of the nominees, skim key storylines going into the show or dive deeper in the four acting categories: actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress. Or you could brush up on your trivia ahead of the show or see what AP’s film writers predict will win Sunday.

