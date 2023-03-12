Japanese Beetle declared ‘public nuisance’

ONE OF THE MOST DAMAGING INSECT PESTS IN THE U-S HAS BEEN DISCOVERED BREEDING IN THE APPLETON AREA OF MESA COUNTY.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County commissioners have officially declared the Japanese beetle a public nuisance this week.

If the beetle is not dealt with properly, it can affect many economic layers in our community. Agriculture and agriculture-tourism bring in approximately $80 million annually.

The beetle feeds on grapes, peaches, sweet corn, trees, turfgrass, and ornamental plants. If it establishes and goes unchecked, it will cause severe damage to local farms and landscaped properties, and the spread of this beetle will affect everyone.

In an op-ed, Commissioner Bobbie Daniel says the County will implement an action plan starting in April.

The plan will focus on treating the infested area in the Grand Junction North area, by assisting 1,200 property owners from Canyon View Park to Bookcliff County Club with a chemical called Acelepryn, which is an effective reduced-risk pesticide -- a non-toxic insecticide that’s safer than dish soap, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The County will treat the areas with the owner’s consent.

Property owners can sign the consent form at mesacounty.us, treat their lawns with grub control, or dry it down to brown this spring.

If nothing is done, the beetle grubs will sadly destroy the lawn, eating the roots and leaving a brown dead lawn before forging on to infect greater areas.

For those outside the infested area who want to be proactive, we recommend applying grub control granules to your lawns this spring to eliminate any Japanese beetle populations before they can spread. Lawn care companies can also include grub treatments in their turf management plans.

For more information or to sign up for free treatment in the infested area, visit mesacounty.us, email weed.pest@mesacounty.us, or call (970) 255-7121.

