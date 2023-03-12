Scattered rain and snow chances continue for our Sunday

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 11, 2023
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Our mountains will continue to experience scattered snow showers throughout the remainder of the day on Saturday. However, most of the main snowmaker has moved out of the state. Therefore, we will continue to sit under overcast skies for the valleys with a slight chance of a light scattered shower from midnight to early morning. Temperatures from Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will sit in the lower thirties tonight.

We will continue to sit under overcast skies for Grand Junction and Delta for our Sunday. Montrose can receive a scattered shower towards the evening hours, whereas the mountains will see another round of scattered snow showers. Temperatures will sit in the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Delta and Montrose in the upper forties.

Next week:

Our Monday and Tuesday will remain the same, with overcast skies and dry conditions. The only changing part is the temperatures, where Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will have temperatures rise by Tuesday into the upper to mid-fifties. By Tuesday night, there is a chance that the mountains will receive light snowfall as the next rain and snowmaker will approach the Western Slope by mid-week.

Next Snowfall Event:

Wednesday will usher the next rain and snowmaker across the Western Slope. It will be very similar to what locations will receive. Valleys will have the best chance of receiving scattered showers, while the mountains will see more snowfall. The next snowmaker is part of another low that will swing through the state along with a cold front. Temperatures will fall again into the lower fifties by Wednesday.

By Thursday, there are still chances of valley rain and mountain snow. However, most heavier snow bands will be sitting along the Front Range. Temperatures will continue to fall, with Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose hovering in the mid to upper forties.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

