A dry start to the workweek before more rain and snow move in mid-week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Some areas in the High Country will continue to experience scattered snow showers throughout the day. The valleys have a slight chance of a light sprinkle otherwise staying under overcast skies. Temperatures will hover in the lower again for Grand Junction and Montrose.

By Monday, the morning will sit under partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the mid-thirties for Grand Junction. Again, we will continue to experience another Spring day as highs will reach back into the lower 50s.

Upcoming Week:

Tuesday will remain mostly unchanged from Monday, with temperatures only staying warmer and rising into the mid to upper fifties and under partly cloudy skies where the next snowfall event will occur by Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday before wrapping up on Thursday.

Next Snowfall Event:

Tuesday night will usher in our next snowfall event by bringing light scattered showers to the valleys and snowfall to our mountains. It will only intensify as we get into Wednesday as another low-pressure system moves through the Western Slope. Again, snowfall rates will increase for our mountains and scattered showers for the valleys.

The next weather maker will continue throughout the remainder of the overnight hours and into Thursday, where valley rain will start to subside throughout the morning hours and transition into snowfall. Snowfall in the High Country will continue before starting to recede by the evening hours.

Snowfall Totals:

Snowfall totals will adjust as we get closer to the middle of the week. The latest data shows valleys will receive less snowfall, with totals hovering around one to two inches. It is also the case for many areas in the High Country, with others sitting at two to four. Elevations ten thousand feet high are likely to receive six to ten, with the San Juans seeing around one to two feet.

