East middle school students walk out

D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since February three District 51 schools were on the chopping block for a closure.

Lincoln elementary, East middle school, and Orchard elementary; all recommended to close.

The school board made their decision last week to continue with one of the closures.

The district states declining enrollment, staffing issues, and more for their choice in closing East.

Students began their walk out at 2 p-m this afternoon.

Supervised by teachers and school resource officers.

One student had this to say, “We get good test grades. We’re always helping each other out. We have really good sportsmanship. We’re always good to everybody. We just love our school so much. Why would you shut it down?”

Several students we spoke to said they worry about teachers losing their jobs, friends moving away from each other, and disruption to their everyday life.

We expect to learn this week when the board will meet to discuss closing Lincoln and Orchard elementaries.

