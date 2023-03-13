Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Do you agree with increasing the age to buy a firearm in CO to 21? Let us know!
SURVEY: Do you agree with increasing the legal age to buy a firearm in Colorado to 21 years of age?
U.S. Sen Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) sits down with InvestigateTV to discuss his push for stronger...
Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Addresses Unemployment Fraud
Jason Derulo performing at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday,...
‘It was heart-stopping’: Jason Derulo gives server $5,000 tip