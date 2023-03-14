Arrest made in January Grand Junction bank robbery

Bank of the San Juans robbed on January 23
Bank of the San Juans robbed on January 23(GJPD)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) say they’ve made an arrest in a January 23 bank robbery. 42-year-old Jason Elledge was arrested in Montrose.

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 23 a suspect entered the Bank of the San Juans on 685 Horizon drive and handed a teller a note. The note demanded money, The teller complied and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money, No one was hurt in the incident.

The GJPD along with Montrose police, the CBI, FBI and Colorado State Patrol all investigated the case before arresting Elledge.

He is being charged with aggravated robbery and theft

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

A new survey shows the rate at which houselessness is climbing in Grand Junction.
Survey says Grand Junction homeless population rising
East Middle School students protest the recent decision to close their school.
East Middle School students walk out over impending closure
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind people that collecting shed antlers is not allowed...
Collecting shed antlers still illegal through end of April
Over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents are cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply.
Rio Verde Foothills face water crisis