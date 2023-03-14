Arrest made in January Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) say they’ve made an arrest in a January 23 bank robbery. 42-year-old Jason Elledge was arrested in Montrose.

Around 5:00 p.m. on January 23 a suspect entered the Bank of the San Juans on 685 Horizon drive and handed a teller a note. The note demanded money, The teller complied and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money, No one was hurt in the incident.

The GJPD along with Montrose police, the CBI, FBI and Colorado State Patrol all investigated the case before arresting Elledge.

He is being charged with aggravated robbery and theft

