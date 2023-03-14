City of Grand Junction exploring ‘land bank’ practice to tackle affordable housing

The city is exploring a new strategy for tackling the affordable housing issue gripping Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is expected to start moving towards approving a land banking program as a housing cost-cutting measure.

The city says that the idea is to use taxpayer money to help developers buy property as a way to help reduce construction costs overall.

Analysts say that the less it costs to build a home, the more affordable it becomes.

City staff say that they are already working on identifying possible projects. A special committee overseeing COVID relief money recommended spending over $3.8 million of unused federal funds.

