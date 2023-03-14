Colorado House passes two workforce bills

Two bills focused on protecting blue collar workers passed the Colorado House, potentially paving the way to bolster the state's agricultural workforce.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Two bills focused on protecting blue collar workers passed the Colorado House Monday.

House Bill 23-1074 would “[Require] the office of future of work to contract a third party to study workforce transitions in Colorado’s economy,” according to the bill’s text. The bill says that the study would evaluate the skill transferability of oil and gas workers as well as workers facing industry disruption due to automation.

House Bill 23-1094 would alter the Agricultural Workforce Development Program to allow internships under the program to last for up to one year and extends the repeal date of the program by seven years, moving the repeal date to July 1, 2031.

The bill would provide financial incentives to farmers, ranchers, and related agricultural businesses to hire interns and provide them with hands-on training. The goal is to bolster a workforce in an industry that is largely viewed as shrinking.

Both bills are still under consideration.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former State Rep. Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party...
Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader
An American Black Bear.
CPW offers incentives for projects that reduce bear-human conflicts
Affordable housing graphic.
City of Grand Junction exploring ‘land bank’ practice to tackle affordable housing
Colorado State Capitol in Denver
New bill gives Colorado county officials raises in nine counties