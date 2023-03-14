Colorado House passes two workforce bills

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Two bills focused on protecting blue collar workers passed the Colorado House Monday.

House Bill 23-1074 would “[Require] the office of future of work to contract a third party to study workforce transitions in Colorado’s economy,” according to the bill’s text. The bill says that the study would evaluate the skill transferability of oil and gas workers as well as workers facing industry disruption due to automation.

House Bill 23-1094 would alter the Agricultural Workforce Development Program to allow internships under the program to last for up to one year and extends the repeal date of the program by seven years, moving the repeal date to July 1, 2031.

The bill would provide financial incentives to farmers, ranchers, and related agricultural businesses to hire interns and provide them with hands-on training. The goal is to bolster a workforce in an industry that is largely viewed as shrinking.

Both bills are still under consideration.

