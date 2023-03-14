Former Colorado Congresswoman Pat Schroeder dies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former aide says former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder of Colorado, a pioneer for women’s and family rights, has died. Schroeder was first elected to Congress in 1972. She would be reelected 11 times.

Schroeder is largely regarded as a pioneer for women’s rights in the 1970′s and 1980′s. Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

Schroeder took on the powerful elite with her rapier wit and antics for 24 years, shaking up stodgy government institutions by forcing them to acknowledge that women had a role in government.

n 1987, Schroeder tested the waters for the presidency, mounting a fundraising drive after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart pulled out of the race. She announced three months later that she would not run and said her “tears signify compassion, not weakness.” Her heart was not in it, she said, and she thought fundraising was demeaning.

She married James W. Schroeder in 1962. The couple had two children, Scott and Jamie.

