Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Pluto 2!

Pluto 2 is a perfect affectionate boy who wants to please. He is very friendly and loves people and dogs alike. Even with him only being 1 year old, he is medium energy. He walks well on leash. He would love walks and hikes but also cuddling on the couch with his people.

As always, if you cannot commit to adoption, Grand Rivers is in need of foster parents. For more information, you can call 970-644-0575.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 3/18/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

grpotw
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Pioneering Colorado democrat dies at 82
Former Colorado Congresswoman Pat Schroeder dies
Bank of the San Juans robbed on January 23
Arrest made in January Grand Junction bank robbery
A new survey shows the rate at which houselessness is climbing in Grand Junction.
Survey says Grand Junction homeless population rising