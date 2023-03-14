More rain and snow on the way after a dry Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our week started with some sun, but there were some clouds, too. These clouds are not rain clouds... yet. But a new round of rain and snow is on the way.

Timing Our Next Weather Maker

Rain and snow are on track to return to Western Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some changes to the timing are possible. Based on our newest forecast data on Monday afternoon, here’s how things look: Rain and snow will begin increasing, mostly over the higher terrain, after about 9 PM Tuesday. A stray shower is possible in the valleys, but valleys will stay mostly dry until between about 9 AM and noon on Wednesday. That’s about when rain and mountain snow really start increasing. There can be some occasional breaks. There can also be some mixing of rain and snow in the valleys along Highway 50 overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Rain and snow will fade from west to east from about 9 AM to 3 PM Thursday. Snow will linger longer over the High Country.

Expected Rain & Snow Amounts

Rainfall amounts in the valleys will range between a quarter inch and a half inch. Some local variation is possible. Snow that falls in the valleys will mostly be mixed with rain, and it will be more likely to melt than to accumulate. The Montrose end of the Highway 50 drive is the most likely of the lower elevations to get some accumulation - perhaps 1-3 inches. Bigger accumulation, of course, will be favored on the higher terrain. As much as 12-16 inches of new accumulation is possible up on the Grand Mesa. On the Uncompahgre Plateau, including areas around Glade Park, up to 4-6 inches of new accumulation is expected. Up to a foot of new accumulation is possible from the Elk Mountains to the northern San Juans with some areas getting as much as 18 inches. Our central and northern mountains will get widespread areas of 2-6 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts as much as 10 inches possible in some areas.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 7:20 PM. Last light is at 7:45 PM. We’ll cool slowly from lower 60s around 6 PM to lower 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, then clouds will gradually build throughout the day. High temperatures will be near 57 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez.

