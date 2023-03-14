New bill gives Colorado county officials raises in nine counties

County officials across Colorado are about to get a bump in their salary, but the amount is dependent on where they work.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Some county leaders in Colorado are about to get a raise thanks to a bill passed by state lawmakers earlier this month.

House Bill 23-1139 modifies county officer salary categories, triggering possible raises for commissioners, treasurers, clerks, sheriffs, coroners, assessors, and surveyors. Officials could get a raise between 8.3 percent and 97.5 percent, depending on where they work.

The county position that stands to see the most change is county coroner, with some standing to gain up to 97.5 percent. Officials say that the larger raises are because many coroners are moving from part-time work to full time work

The bill states that salary amounts are adjusted every two years for inflation, and that it modifies the categories of nine total counties with an included percentage increase in salary.

The following Colorado counties will see raises of some amount for at least one position:

  • Archuleta County will see an 8.3 percent increase overall.
  • Delta County will also see an 8.3 percent overall increase.
  • Eagle County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 20.4 percent salary increase. Sheriffs will receive a 26.7 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 97.5 percent increase. Surveyors will receive a 25 percent increase.
  • Grand County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 34.3 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 25 percent increase. Coroners and surveyors will receive a 44.7 percent increase.
  • Las Animas County will receive a 10 percent increase overall.
  • Ouray County commissioners, treasurers, assessors and clerks will receive a 17.7 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 14.1 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 49.8 percent increase. Surveyors will see a 50 percent increase.
  • Pitkin County will receive a 9.1 percent increase overall.
  • Saguache County will receive an 8.3 percent increase overall.
  • Summit County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 20.4 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 26.7 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 97.5 percent increase. Surveyors will receive a 25 percent increase.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - Former State Rep. Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party...
Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader
Laborers plant a crop on a farm northeast of Denver near Brighton, Colo., Tuesday, July 11, 2006.
Colorado House passes two workforce bills
An American Black Bear.
CPW offers incentives for projects that reduce bear-human conflicts
Affordable housing graphic.
City of Grand Junction exploring ‘land bank’ practice to tackle affordable housing