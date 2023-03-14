New bill gives Colorado county officials raises in nine counties

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Some county leaders in Colorado are about to get a raise thanks to a bill passed by state lawmakers earlier this month.

House Bill 23-1139 modifies county officer salary categories, triggering possible raises for commissioners, treasurers, clerks, sheriffs, coroners, assessors, and surveyors. Officials could get a raise between 8.3 percent and 97.5 percent, depending on where they work.

The county position that stands to see the most change is county coroner, with some standing to gain up to 97.5 percent. Officials say that the larger raises are because many coroners are moving from part-time work to full time work

The bill states that salary amounts are adjusted every two years for inflation, and that it modifies the categories of nine total counties with an included percentage increase in salary.

The following Colorado counties will see raises of some amount for at least one position:

Archuleta County will see an 8.3 percent increase overall.

Delta County will also see an 8.3 percent overall increase.

Eagle County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 20.4 percent salary increase. Sheriffs will receive a 26.7 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 97.5 percent increase. Surveyors will receive a 25 percent increase.

Grand County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 34.3 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 25 percent increase. Coroners and surveyors will receive a 44.7 percent increase.

Las Animas County will receive a 10 percent increase overall.

Ouray County commissioners, treasurers, assessors and clerks will receive a 17.7 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 14.1 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 49.8 percent increase. Surveyors will see a 50 percent increase.

Pitkin County will receive a 9.1 percent increase overall.

Saguache County will receive an 8.3 percent increase overall.

Summit County commissioners, treasurers, assessors, and clerks will receive a 20.4 percent increase. Sheriffs will receive a 26.7 percent increase. Coroners will receive a 97.5 percent increase. Surveyors will receive a 25 percent increase.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.