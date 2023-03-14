Survey says Grand Junction homeless population rising

A new survey shows the rate at which houselessness is climbing in Grand Junction.
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 14% higher than Denver’s, 75% higher than Boulder’s and 165% higher than Colorado Springs. These are the numbers compared to Grand Junction’s homeless population.

In a special workshop city council discussed the findings of a recent homelessness survey. The goal of the survey was to find and create possible solutions to address and fix the valley’s growing homeless population.

Data from the survey shows an increase in Grand Junction’s homeless population by about 43% from 2021 to 2019.

The percentage of those unsheltered in Grand junction sits at 60% percent of the population. Those experiencing chronic homelessness is 70%.

Of those currently experiencing homelessness, hundreds are a part of District 51. Over 800 students and over 400 hundred families in D-51 are facing homelessness or housing insecurity.

