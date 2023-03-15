City breaks ground for new pickleball court

One project will be expanding and fixing the pickleball court at Berrian Park.
One project will be expanding and fixing the pickleball court at Berrian Park.(WGEM)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New plans set in motion this afternoon to transform recreational courts for tennis and pickleball could maximize playing time.

This afternoon construction began on the Lincoln park tennis courts.

Those will be converted into 20 pickleball courts with new LED lights that meet international dark sky standards.

While there will no longer be tennis at Lincoln, the city will be laying down 16 tennis courts at canyon view park,12 Will share the same LED’s as Lincolns.

Pickleball was created by three dads in the 1960s.

One of the creators, Barney McCallum said the game got it’s name from his dog, who of course was named pickles.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Thunder Mountain Elementary New Mascot
Thunder mountain elementary has a new mascot
Alzheimer's research graphic.
New report says Alzheimer’s treatment centers have room to improve
Starbucks logo.
Starbucks appeals labor practices ruling
Eviction notice graphic.
Colorado House passes legislation expanding eviction protections for renters