Thunder mountain elementary has a new mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thunder Mountain Elementary unveiled its new mascot today.

Welcome in the mountaineers.

The school’s previous mascot was the Thunderbirds.

But a state measure passed nearly two years ago, made it illegal to use Native Americans as representation of a mascot.

Their ceremony began at 1:30 this afternoon.

School staff filled the gym along with pupils excited for the new launch.

Another area school, this one in Montrose, changed it’s mascot from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves.

