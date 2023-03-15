Thunder mountain elementary has a new mascot

Thunder Mountain Elementary New Mascot
Thunder Mountain Elementary New Mascot(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thunder Mountain Elementary unveiled its new mascot today.

Welcome in the mountaineers.

The school’s previous mascot was the Thunderbirds.

But a state measure passed nearly two years ago, made it illegal to use Native Americans as representation of a mascot.

Their ceremony began at 1:30 this afternoon.

School staff filled the gym along with pupils excited for the new launch.

Another area school, this one in Montrose, changed it’s mascot from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Alzheimer's research graphic.
New report says Alzheimer’s treatment centers have room to improve
Starbucks logo.
Starbucks appeals labor practices ruling
Eviction notice graphic.
Colorado House passes legislation expanding eviction protections for renters
10 killed, including officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting.
Son of Boulder King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer