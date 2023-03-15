Colorado House passes legislation expanding eviction protections for renters

The bill would prevent landlords from performing an eviction unless certain criteria are met.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado House passed legislation Tuesday on a preliminary vote to expand eviction protections for renters.

House Bill 23-1171 creates the “Just Cause” eviction policy to prevent unnecessary evictions when a tenant abides by the lease agreement and keeps up on payments. The bill would prevent landlords from performing an eviction unless the tenant does not pay rent, violates the lease, refuses to allow the landlord onto the property, or refuses to sign a new lease agreement.

If a landlord moves forward with a no-fault eviction, they must then provide two months’ rent worth of relocation assistance.

The bill exempts short-term rentals and properties owned by landlords who rent out part of their primary residence, including within accessory dwelling units.

