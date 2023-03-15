Grand Junction Jackalopes name Chris Knabenshue Manager

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand junction Jackalopes have announced the hiring of Chris Knabenshue as their manager for their upcoming season.

This comes less than two months after the team announced the hiring of James Frisbie as the manager. Frisbie has since stepped down from the manager spot to join the Washington Nationals Coaching Staff, according to the Jackalopes.

Knabenshue is a Colorado native and played college ball at University of Northern Colorado. After that he played in professional baseball, reaching AAA at one point.

After his playing career, Knabenshue has held several different jobs in almost every level of baseball.

He worked mostly as a scout, most recently working with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

Knabenshue also served as head coach for Dallas Baptist University and worked with a high school scout team in the Front Range.

But he also has connections in the Western Slope, on top of scouting experience at the Junior College World Series, he also played for Sam Suplizio in the minor leagues.

The Jackalopes season opens on the road in Ogdn May 23, and they open up at Suplizio Field June 6.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

KKCO 11 News jackalopes announce new manager
KKCO 11 News jackalopes announce new manager
Grand Junction city hall.
Grand Junction salary comparison report made public after councilmember pushes back
Page 1
City Manager Employment Agreement City of Grand Junction, Colorado
FILE - Former State Rep. Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party...
Colorado GOP selects combative, election-denying new leader