Grand Junction Jackalopes name Chris Knabenshue Manager

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand junction Jackalopes have announced the hiring of Chris Knabenshue as their manager for their upcoming season.

This comes less than two months after the team announced the hiring of James Frisbie as the manager. Frisbie has since stepped down from the manager spot to join the Washington Nationals Coaching Staff, according to the Jackalopes.

Knabenshue is a Colorado native and played college ball at University of Northern Colorado. After that he played in professional baseball, reaching AAA at one point.

After his playing career, Knabenshue has held several different jobs in almost every level of baseball.

He worked mostly as a scout, most recently working with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

Knabenshue also served as head coach for Dallas Baptist University and worked with a high school scout team in the Front Range.

But he also has connections in the Western Slope, on top of scouting experience at the Junior College World Series, he also played for Sam Suplizio in the minor leagues.

The Jackalopes season opens on the road in Ogdn May 23, and they open up at Suplizio Field June 6.

