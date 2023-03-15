Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to prison for enticing minors online to engage in child pornography.

Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction resident, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison with a life term of supervised release.

Harbin was first noticed by law enforcement after Instagram accounts used to communicate with children were traced back to him. The attention he drew was also not limited to US authorities. Harbin was also the subject of investigations in Canada and England.

The case surfaced as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat the growing issue of sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

