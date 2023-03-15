Son of Boulder King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer

A lawsuit filed Monday claims gun manufacturer Ruger used deceptive marketing practices.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - Nearly two years after a mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder killed ten and injured two, prosecution of accused shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa has stalled as his mental competency is evaluated. Some victims are searching for justice via other methods.

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun used was a heavily modified pistol. Specifically, a pistol variant of the semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 modified to function like an AR-15 style rifle.

Suzanne Fountain, a licensed Medicare agent and financial counselor, was among the 10 people killed in the Boulder, Colorado grocery store.
Suzanne Fountain, a licensed Medicare agent and financial counselor, was among the 10 people killed in the Boulder, Colorado grocery store.(Facebook)

That’s why the son of shooting victim Suzanne Fountain is suing Ruger, the gun’s manufacturer, for deceptive marketing and wrongful death. Nate Getz is looking for justice for his mother’s death from the manufacturer itself.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims Ruger used deceptive marketing practices by making a gun that is legally classified as a pistol.

Attorney Phil Harding says the AR-556 has just enough alterations to evade regulations a rifle would fall under.

“They use the same bullets, they fire the same amount, they’re just as deadly,” said Harding. “They followed the law on that but in many states it’s easier to get a pistol than to get a rifle.”

The lawsuit will play out in Connecticut, where Ruger is based. The state also has a precedent for large settlements after a similar lawsuit from Sandy Hook families.

“I’ve got no problem with the Second Amendment, but when you’re using it— when you’re twisting it to get something out here to the wrong people that go out and cause all of these deaths, something needs to change,” said Harding.

The suit alleges that Ruger violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

