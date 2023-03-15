Starbucks appeals labor practices ruling

Two stores in Denver and two stores in Colorado Springs filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board over the last year.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Starbucks representatives were in a Denver courtroom Tuesday appealing a ruling last month that found the coffee chain guilty of unfair and illegal labor practices at four Colorado stores.

Two stores in Denver and two stores in Colorado Springs filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board over the last year, alleging retaliatory and intimidation practices used against store employees trying to unionize, including wrongful termination and more.

An administrative judge sided with the workers last month and ordered the wrongfully terminated employee’s reinstatement, among other remedies.

Starbucks disputed the ruling and appealed. Legal Analyst Whitney Traylor says employee’s rights will likely win out and cause the appeal to be struck down.

The aftereffects of the decision could establish a new precedent for labor rulings. “What this means going forward, it’s not difficult to unionize now,” said Traylor.

Traylor added that this could serve as a cautionary tale for employers.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Alzheimer's research graphic.
New report says Alzheimer’s treatment centers have room to improve
Eviction notice graphic.
Colorado House passes legislation expanding eviction protections for renters
10 killed, including officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting.
Son of Boulder King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer
Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to ten years in federal...
Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online