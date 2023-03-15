U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service held a wolf meeting on the 10-J rule

Public at Grand Junction's Convention Center as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service talks about 10-J Rule(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, March 14, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife met at the Grand Junction Convention Center to discuss the 10-J rule.

The public got invited to hear their feedback as U.S Fish and Wildlife discussed the rule. The gray wolf is under the Endangered Species Act and, therefore, illegal to kill.

The 10-J, if passed, will allow lethal force against wolves. It became of interest to farmers and ranchers who have livestock. The only way to use deadly force is if a wolf attacks someone. Republican Lauren Boebert took to the stage to discuss her interests in the new rule. “I do want to state while I am opposed to the introduction of wolves in Colorado, I have to support a rule to manage an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado and under Section 10-J of the Endangered Species Act. A 10-J rule should apply to greatful populations across the entire state of Colorado. As again, wolves do not follow arbitrary boundaries. Employees of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife tribes and designated agents and land owners should be authorized and intentionally take gray wolves in defense of the individuals like another person,” said Lauren Boebert, a United States Representative.

Those who attended the meeting got some feedback on some questions, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife stated that most feedback would be online. Therefore, if you want to submit feedback for the 10-J rule, you can visit this website. You can also mail in your input to the following:

Public Comments Processing

Attn: R6-ES-2022-0100

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

MS: PRB/3W

5275 Leesburg Pike

Falls Church, VA 22041-3803

There is yet to be a date for the final verdict to see if the 10-J rule is approved or denied.

