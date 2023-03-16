Bookcliff Gardens taking proactive approach in the fight against Japanese Beetle

Japanese beetle
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One local garden is taking a proactive step towards fighting off the invasive Japanese Beetle.

The beetle could quickly become dangerous to the Western Slope’s agriculture if it’s not managed or eradicated entirely. The Bookcliff Gardens are taking a proactive approach in the fight against the beetle.

Bookcliff Gardens is in what is known as the ‘hot zone’ the area where the beetle has been found. Bookcliff Gardens wanted to give property owners a heads up about letters being sent out regarding spraying lawns.

Property owners between H road and G road to the north and south and Canyon View Park along with Bookcliff country club will all be getting letters from Mesa County about spraying their lawns at no cost.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Japanese Beetle or issues surrounding it you can call the Japanese Beetle Phone Tree at 9710-248-7000.

