Community Hospital talks acute care services

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re looking for a place to go that isn’t the ER, acute care services is here for you.

In relation to Community Hospital, acute care services has a clinic across from the CMU tennis courts that is open 7 days a week. Karen Martsolf, with Comunity Hospital, says, “we provide services for minor injuries and illnesses, so if someone is experiencing something very minor like sore throat, fever, or cough.”

Community Hospital is also opening a new acute care services clinic in Palisade this May.

