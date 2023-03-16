Grand Junction High School academic team wins championship for the 24th time

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction High School academic team took the state championship and earned the Governor’s Cup once again.

The academic team took the championship for the 24th time and the Governor’s Cup for the 20th time.

The Tigers went up against 60 other teams across 11 rounds of competition, winning by one of the largest margins in the history of the tournament. The academic team was also recognized for their accomplishments at the state capitol.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.