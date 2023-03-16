Man wanted in connection to Utah murder found in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police from Spanish Fork, Utah spent some time in Colorado this week in pursuit of a man from their home turf.
Sheriff’s deputies in Grand County, Colorado say they spotted a person of interest connected to a double homicide in Spanish Fork.
Law enforcement says that a 58-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were found shot to death inside a house after they missed work.
Police spotted a car that matched the description of one missing from the victims house, and the woman’s phone pinged a location in Colorado.
Authorities say that they used those pieces of information to track down the slain couple’s 26-year-old son.
Tryston Robert Erickson was arrested by police shortly after being located and will be extradited to Utah.
