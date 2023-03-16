Mesa County Code Compliance Officer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’ve ever driven or lived by someone who compiles trash in their yard, it can become a public health problem, and that is where a Code Compliance Officer comes into view.

The Mesa County Code Compliance Code Officer enforces Land Development and specific Mesa County Public Health Codes. Their responsibility is to ensure that no one is doing anything illegal that can affect people’s health in the surrounding area and if they are legal to own specific lands. “Code compliance services is a department under the Mesa County committee development department,” said Greg St. Martin, Mesa County Code Compliance Services Senior Code Officer.

According to St. Martin, complaints are the standard operating procedures (SOP). It is when someone would call in explaining what could include illegal activity like trash pilling up. A Code Compliance Officer will investigate the complaint within ten days and determine if it violates land development, public health code, or both. If they are in violation, they will get a notice in the mail for a thirty-day Notice to Comply. If they cannot comply within thirty days, SOP allows them to send the individual a Notice of Violation. They will then have ninety days to clean up whatever the violation states or work with a Compliance Service Code Officer. If they fail after ninety days, they will refer the individual to the county’s attorney’s office for a Summons and Complaint in court.

He also states they are a county entity that works with all the jurisdictional county partners, including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. They also work with animal services to the Department of Homeland Security and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As part of working with public health codes, they also focus on illegal burns and air quality. According to St. Martin, illegal burns can include burning on Red Flag Days and improper burning of trash like mattresses. Improper burning can lead to bad air quality. Also, having open burns may require a permit from the Mesa County Public Health Department. It depends on the type of burn.

In Mesa County, the areas with the biggest trash problems include Clifton, Fruitville, and Orchard Mesa. St. Martin mentions that if you have a problem with a neighbor regarding trash or possible air quality due to improper burning, call the Mesa County Code Compliance office at 970-244-1631 or email them at code.compliance@mesacounty.us.

