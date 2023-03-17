Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell

The more than 1,700-acre property is listed for $3.9 million
By Grace Runkel and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISLANDTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The property at the center of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial could soon have a new owner.

The 1,700-acre hunting property became infamous during the six-week double murder trial as the site where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

The Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm, is listing the property and confirmed with FOX Carolina it is under contract. A spokesperson said they did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement. The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Murdaugh is convicted of shooting and killing Maggie and Paul by the kennels on June 7, 2021.

During Murdaugh’s trial, the jury visited Moselle at the defense’s request.

