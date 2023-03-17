City of Grand Junction releases city council campaign finance documents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Campaign finance records for most of the Grand Junction City Council candidates have been released by the city.

The municipal election season has a crowded field of candidates, with nine contenders vying for four positions. Some candidates have yet to release their campaign’s financial information.

If you’d like to download a copy, you can visit the City Clerk’s page for the city council candidates.

At-Large Candidates

Scott Beilfuss

City Council At-Large Candidate Scott Beilfuss (City of Grand Junction)

Diane Schewnke

City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke (City of Grand Junction)

District A Candidates

Cody Kennedy

City Council District A Candidate Cody Kennedy. (City of Grand Junction)

Jamie Porta

City Council District A Candidate Jamie Porta did not provide a photo. (City of Grand Junction)

Sandra Weckerly

City Council District A Candidate Sandra Weckerly. (City of Grand Junction)

District B Candidates

Greg Haitz

City Council District B Candidate Greg Haitz. (City of Grand Junction)

Jason Nguyen

City Council District B Candidate Jason Nguyen. (City of Grand Junction)

Michael Deuel

City Council District B candidate Michael Deuel. (City of Grand Junction)

Deuel has not provided any campaign finance documents at this time.

Anna Stout

City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction. (City of Grand Junction)

