City of Grand Junction releases city council campaign finance documents

City of Grand Junction
City of Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By KKCO Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Campaign finance records for most of the Grand Junction City Council candidates have been released by the city.

The municipal election season has a crowded field of candidates, with nine contenders vying for four positions. Some candidates have yet to release their campaign’s financial information.

If you’d like to download a copy, you can visit the City Clerk’s page for the city council candidates.

At-Large Candidates

Scott Beilfuss
City Council At-Large Candidate Scott Beilfuss
City Council At-Large Candidate Scott Beilfuss(City of Grand Junction)
Diane Schewnke
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke(City of Grand Junction)
District A Candidates

Cody Kennedy
City Council District A Candidate Cody Kennedy.
City Council District A Candidate Cody Kennedy.(City of Grand Junction)
Jamie Porta
City Council District A Candidate Jamie Porta did not provide a photo.
City Council District A Candidate Jamie Porta did not provide a photo.(City of Grand Junction)
Sandra Weckerly
City Council District A Candidate Sandra Weckerly.
City Council District A Candidate Sandra Weckerly.(City of Grand Junction)
District B Candidates

Greg Haitz
City Council District B Candidate Greg Haitz.
City Council District B Candidate Greg Haitz.(City of Grand Junction)
Jason Nguyen
City Council District B Candidate Jason Nguyen.
City Council District B Candidate Jason Nguyen.(City of Grand Junction)
Michael Deuel
City Council District B candidate Michael Deuel.
City Council District B candidate Michael Deuel.(City of Grand Junction)

Deuel has not provided any campaign finance documents at this time.

Anna Stout
City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.
City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.(City of Grand Junction)
