D51 to hold off on closing more schools

By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a special meeting of the Board of Director of District 51, the board voted unanimously to move forward with a study on decreased student enrollment and its the impact of school closures on students and the school district.

The decision comes one week after the school board voted 3 to 2 to close East Middle School. A dissenting board member suggested that the majority vote was done in haste without thoughtful deliberation.

As a result, any further closures will be put on hold until completion of the study in September of 2023. Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School and Orchard Avenue Elementary School were both on the chopping block until the Thursday special meeting. A final recommendation will be made by the Superintendent ot the D51 school board in September with the possibility of more school closures happening at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

