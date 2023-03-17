Drier and slightly warmer weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier conditions are continuing to settle in across the region today. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected across the region over the next couple of days.

Next 24 Hours

Morning clouds will continue to fade away over much of the Western Slope as we head into the afternoon. It won’t be anywhere near as breezy today as it was yesterday, so those highs in the lower to middle 40s will feel much better today. Some spotty to scattered light snow is possible mostly along the San Juan Mountains, but Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will continue to remain dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll see similar conditions tonight with lows falling back down into the lower and middle 20s. A few clouds will still be lingering around Saturday morning, then we’ll see plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Rest of the Weekend

We’ll see a small increase in clouds Saturday evening and Saturday night, then we’ll start to shift into partly and mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to turn warmer into Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain and Snow Returns Next Week

Clouds will continue to increase Sunday night and early Sunday morning as our next couple of systems approach, then we’ll start to see mountain snow and valley rain chances increasing once again through the day on Monday. Most of the better chances for precipitation will largely stay in the higher elevations through the daytime hours on Monday, then rain will start to slide down into the valleys Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Scattered to widespread valley rain and mountain snow continues across all of the Western Slope on Tuesday and Wednesday.

