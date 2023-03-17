Former CMU Mav, 3-time World Series Champion Sergio Romo announces plans to retire

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University Alumni, and three-time World Series Champion Sergio Romo is reportedly calling it a career.

It was announced that the former Mav pitcher, is signing with the San Francisco Giants, to retire with the team that he won three World Series titles with. The former Maverick is expected to make one last appearance at the Major league level, with the Giants, during their exhibition series with the Oakland A’s before hanging up his spikes for good.

Romo was drafted in the 2005 MLB draft in the 28th round and made his Major League debut in 2008 with the Giants.

During his time in San Francisco, Romo was a key part of World Series Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Maybe the most memorable moment of his major league career came during the 2012 World Series. Romo, who made a career out of having a wipeout slider. froze up the reigning Triple Crown winner, Miguel Cabrera with a fastball, striking him out and winning the World Series.

After eight seasons with the Giants, Romo went on to play for several other teams. He played for the team he grew up watching, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and also had stints with the Tampa bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Oakland A’s and appeared with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Career Accolades

  • First-Team All-Gulf South Conference (2004)
  • Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year (2005)
  • Class A Advanced League Relief Pitcher of the Year
  • MLB All-Star (2013)
  • Three-time World Series Champion (2010, 2012, 2014)

