Hannah Hickman discusses her run for Miss Colorado

Hannah Hickman discusses her role in Miss Colorado
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While competing for Miss Colorado, Hannah Hickman currently holds the title of Miss Western Slope.

Her platform for running for Miss Colorado will focus on women’s role in journalism and what it means to a be a woman working in the newsroom. She said, " It’s really important and integral that we have women in newsrooms are the basis of everything we’ve done has been storytelling. And when we take women out of the newsrooms, and we don’t really have a gender equal newsroom, we’re losing out on stories that people feel comfortable telling us about whether it’s women’s rights, whether it’s women’s health or whether it’s education”.

She’ll be competing in May in Denver, we’ll keep you up to date on the latest.

We are here with Hannah Hickman our evening anchor.
MISS WESTERN SLOPE HANNAH HICKMAN
