Treatment for the Japanese Beetle

Plants inside Bookcliff Gardens
Plants inside Bookcliff Gardens(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Japanese beetle is an invasive species that can wreck our agriculture. With the beetle’s presence here in Mesa County, officials are finding ways to help combat the spread. But there are also steps homeowners can take to prevent the beetle from maturing.

“They need that turf to eat and grow and the lawn is where it all starts,” said Tyler Bertroch, Bookcliff Gardens Operation Manager. He stated that learning when the grub is at the top of the soil compared to the bottom is one key component. During the cold months, it sits too far in the ground for pesticides to kill it effectively. As the months start warming, the grub moves to the top, where it can feed. “What you’d want to do as a homeowner is put that insecticide down, mid April into May. Then the other time to apply it is in August to September,” said Bertroch.

Bookcliff Gardens sells Grub X, which can help kill the grub and other pests. One key ingredient, according to Bertroch, is Acelepryn. The primary purpose is to attack it before it becomes an adult. He stated that once it gathers its wings, it can fly up to five miles away, and traveling in windy conditions can make the beetle travel even farther. That is where they can affect other areas and multiply.

While the Japanese beetle needs moisture and grassy areas to thrive, dry and dirt areas make unsuitable living conditions. So sites that meet these criteria are likely to harvest the Japanese beetle. Mesa County says the hotspot is around the Appleton area as of Thursday, March 16. The area boundary is roughly 24 Road to 27 Road, North of G Road and around one to two miles North of I-70.

For more information or to submit a beetle sighting, call the tree phone hotline at 970-248-7000. You can also learn more about the beetle by visiting this website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Central High School Principal resigns
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
A crematorium is accused of leaving bodies and cremated remains in storage for several years....
Police: Crematorium allegedly left cremated remains in storage for almost 10 years

Latest News

D51 principals draft letter
D51 to hold off on closing more schools
Respiratory Illness Remains Low for Mesa County
Respiratory illness activity remains low in Mesa County
Mayor Stout testifies against wildfire code board
Grand Junction Mayor Stout testifies against wildfire code board
Proposed Montrose junk ordinance changes
Proposed changes to Montrose junk ordinance