C-DOT unveiling concept designs for Cottonwood Pass improvements

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation is looking into improvements for Cottonwood Pass.

Cottonwood Pass runs through a dirt road between Gypsum and Glenwood. The pass is used as a means to get around emergency road closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

C-DOT has scheduled two open house presentations for next week to unveil concept designs for improvements on the pass.

C-DOT has supported Eagle and Garfield Counties with initial concepts for safety improvements.

Currently Cottonwood Pass has no guardrail protections and it can become impassable with heavy rain and mud.

