City of Grand Junction awarded grant to improve parks

The city of grand junction is trying to deter crime and vandalism at local parks.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of grand junction is trying to deter crime and vandalism at local parks.

Grand Junction has been awarded a $555,000 Safer Roads Grant from the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

The grant money will be put towards improvements at local parks. The goal of the improvements is to deter vandalism and other crimes happening at the parks.

Improvements will be in the form of LED lighting and storage containers.

60 LED lights will be upgraded or installed at Whitman, Columbine, Hawthorne, and Sherwood Parks.

Four Conex containers providing secure storage and prevent vandalism for park equipment at Las Colonias, Matchett, and Columbine Parks as well as the city Shops and Park Operations Office.

