Search and rescue crews looking for man caught in avalanche

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — Multiple search and rescue crews were looking Saturday for a man who was caught in an avalanche in the Gunnison County backcountry.

Three men were caught in an avalanche southwest of Marble, near Chair Mountain, just before 6 p.m. Friday, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Two of the men survived and were taken to the hospital — one by helicopter and the other ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

A third man in the group was not immediately found. The search for the man continued Saturday, officials said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said on Twitter that people are having close calls with large avalanches due to recent storms.

“Eight reports of people caught or carried in avalanches this week, all on east and southeast-facing slopes,” the group tweeted. “Check the forecast and consider avoiding steep easterly slopes altogether.”

