Three high school principals announce their resignation

Current Grand Junction High School
Current Grand Junction High School(Natasha Lynn)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three District 51 high school principals have announced their resignation for the end of the current school year.

Two days ago, on Thursday, KKCO first reported that the principal of Central High School, Lanc Sellden, announced his resignation. According to a statement released from District 51, he has accepted a school leadership position in another Colorado School District.

Since then, one more principal announced their resignation, making a total of three this year.

Yesterday, District 51 told us the principal at Grand Junction High School, Meghan Roenicke, submitted her letter of resignation and announced that she would not be returning to her position next year.

The principal at Fruita Monument High School, Todd McClaskey, announced his retirement earlier this year after 30 years in education.

