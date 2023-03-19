5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, New York, hit a tree and caught fire.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from eight to 17, were killed in a fiery early morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said they are all from Connecticut, which is roughly 12 miles (19 km) by car from Scarsdale.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Central High School Principal resigns
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Bank of the San Juans robbed on January 23
Arrest made in January Grand Junction bank robbery

Latest News

Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian...
Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche