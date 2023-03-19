Income tax credit available for eligible teachers

If the new bill passes, it will allow a refundable state income tax credit to offset classroom expenses.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new House bill has been introduced.

The new bill, HB23-1208, includes information about income tax credit for eligible teachers.

If it passes, the bill will allow a refundable state income tax credit that will offset classroom expenses for the academic school year.

Eligible teachers can receive up to a thousand dollars for one school year and $500 for teachers that are employed half of an academic year.

Prime sponsors of the bill include Representative Bob Marshall (D), Representative Matt Soper (R), and Senator Janice Rich (R).

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Central High School Principal resigns
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Grand Junction police cars sit parked near the recovery location.
Rescue teams pull unresponsive man from Colorado River

Latest News

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
A resource bank for gun violence will soon be available in Colorado
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon