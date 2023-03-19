Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOAB, Utah. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that a vehicle belonging to a Grand Junction woman has been found.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports that the vehicle matches the description and license plate of Grand Junction woman Melissa Gonzales, who initially went missing on November 15, 2022. She was last seen visiting the Dollar Tree in Fruita and was expected to be traveling west to the Utah border.

The vehicle, a blue 2007 Honda Element, was found in a remote area of the Book Cliffs north of Moab.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, “All aspects of the located vehicle are consistent with a motor vehicle accident having no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

A body was found inside the vehicle, however the identity has not yet officially been confirmed.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will release identification and manner of death.

