CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Central High School Principal resigns
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
Eureka! McConnell Science Museum
All girls camp to boost interest in STEM
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy