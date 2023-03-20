First of multiple rounds of rain and snow begin overnight

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Overcast skies will continue to hang around the Western Slope for the remainder of our Sunday as the first of multiple rounds of snowfall and rain arrives around midnight. The entrance will be around the Four Corners region and will continue to be widespread as we progress throughout our Monday. The valleys will likely experience rain, while the mountains will see snowfall. Grand Junction and Montrose Temperatures will sit in the lower fifties to start a new workweek.

Throughout the Workweek:

Rain and snow will be the main story throughout most of the workweek. The first round starts early Monday morning and becomes widespread throughout the day. The second round moves in on Tuesday before most of this snowmaker starts to peak throughout its cycle by Wednesday. We begin to taper off on rain and snow on Thursday for the morning and afternoon hours.

By evening, the third round moves to bring the likelihood of mixed precipitation for the valleys and the mountains still receiving snow. It will continue overnight and into Friday for our mountains, with the valleys staying on the low end of receiving any rainfall and under overcast skies. Then chances start to increase again as we start the weekend before a cold front swing through, ushering in dry conditions by Sunday but with temperatures falling.

Grand Junction and Montrose Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper forties throughout the workweek. By the weekend, temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-forties before falling into the upper thirties for Montrose on Sunday,

Traveling will become hazardous to dangerous over any of our mountain passes. The likelihood of road closures and the chances of avalanches occurring remain high. Therefore, avoiding heading into the backcountry throughout the workweek is not recommended.

Snowfall Totals:

The valleys will remain on the low end of snowfall accumulation, with Grand Junction receiving around one to two inches. Montrose has a chance of getting two to four inches; however, it is to note that any snow falling is likely to melt on contact with the surface.

For our mountains, snowfall will accumulate and could receive up to four feet in some localized areas. Most of the high country will get anywhere on the low end up o six inches, averaging around one to two feet by Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Central High School Principal resigns
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Grand Junction police cars sit parked near the recovery location.
Rescue teams pull unresponsive man from Colorado River

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast March 19, 2023
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast March 19, 2023
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast March 18, 2023
Finishing off the week with a mix of sun and clouds
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast March 18, 2023
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast March 18, 2023
We'll stay dry through this weekend, but rain and snow will return late Sunday night.
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Friday 3.17.23