Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Police say that he was submerged for several minutes before rescuers got to him.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner confirmed that the man who fell into the Colorado River near the 5th Street bridge last week has died.

His identity will not be released at the request of his family, said authorities.

Rescue crews pulled him from the Colorado River on Thursday afternoon. Police say that he was spotted in the water near the bridge yelling for help.

The coroner’s office stated that he was submerged for several minutes and was unresponsive when rescue teams made it to him.

Emergency personnel then took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has ruled his death as an accident, but law enforcement said that an investigation is ongoing.

