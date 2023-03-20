Widespread rain and snow returns this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a dry and fairly comfortable weekend, we’re in for a snowy and/or wet first week of spring, depending on your elevation around the Western Slope. Valley rain and mountain snow moves in today, then continues in periods through much of the week.

Wet and Snowy Spring Break

The first of what will wind up being multiple rounds of valley rain and mountain snow moved into the Western Slope before sunrise this morning, and we should continue to see much of the same pattern through the rest of the day today. We should get a brief break from the rain and snow tonight, then much better chances for scattered to widespread rain and snow move across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the rain and snow could be heavy at times. It won’t rain or snow all day each day, but be prepared for multiple rounds of valley rain and mountain snow through the week. Rain and snow chances will decrease some through the second half of the week, but we’re still expecting additional rounds of rain and snow on Thursday and Friday.

Snowfall Totals

We are looking at yet another significant snowfall event through the opening half of the week across the higher elevations while many of the valleys stay accumulation-free. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will likely not see any accumulations, though Montrose and Cortez will have the highest possibility of seeing some form of accumulations. If anything, Montrose and Cortez will likely only see between a trace and 1 inch of snow. Expect some slightly higher snowfall totals for our friends northeast of us along and north of Interstate 70. As little as a trace to as much as 4 inches of snow is possible in Parachute, Rifle, and Meeker. 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in Paonia and Gunnison. Around a foot of snow is possible in Vail, Aspen, Dove Creek, and over toward Douglas Pass. 2 feet or more of snow is possible atop the Grand Mesa, north of Glenwood Springs, around Crested Butte, across the central portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and especially out across the San Juan Mountains. Some locations along the San Juans could likely see 3 feet or more of snow.

Travel Impacts

Heavy snow will reduce visibility and develop icy and snowy conditions through the mountains, making travel very difficult and even very dangerous in some locations, particularly along Highway 550 south of Ridgway and Highway 160 through the San Juan Mountains. Be prepared for difficult to potentially dangerous travel as well along Highway 141 northeast of Gateway across the Uncompahgre Plateau, Highway 65 through the Grand Mesa, Highway 133 between Paonia and Glenwood Springs, Highway 50 at Monarch Pass, Highway 139 around Douglas Pass, and portions of Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Eisenhower Tunnel. Interstate 70 from the Utah state line to De Beque and Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose will be wet, but snowy and icy conditions are not expected.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day across much of the Western Slope as occasional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow continue to move through. High temperatures this afternoon will mostly wind up in the middle to upper 40s. Some rain and snow continues through the early overnight hours, then we should get a bit of a break in the rain and snow through the morning commute on Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our next round of rain and snow starts out over Cortez and surrounding areas Tuesday morning, then spreads northeastward over Montrose, Delta, and Grand Junction by late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon.

