Grand Rivers Humane Society Pets of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Maleficent and Megara!

Are you looking for 2 lap dogs? Both girls came in lost together and love each other. They are sweet, friendly and need a loving forever home. Both are spayed, received all vaccinations, are heartworm negative and just had a teeth cleaning from the Vet. Now they just need a comfy bed, yummy food, a lap or two with lots of love.

Maleficent is 11-years-old and weighs 9 lbs. She is a full Chihuahua. Megara is 10-years-old and weighs 14 lbs. She is Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier mix.

If you cannot adopt but would like to foster, you can call 970-644-0575.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 3/25/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only each please

