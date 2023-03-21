Legislation advances geared at reducing health insurance premiums

The House advanced legislation today geared at reducing health insurance premiums
The House advanced legislation today geared at reducing health insurance premiums
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The House advanced legislation today geared at reducing health insurance premiums.

House Bill 23-1225 is making prescription drugs more accessible and affordable. In 2021, lawmakers passed the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to evaluate and put price limits on high cost prescription drugs.

The legislation introduced today increases the ability of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to save people money on out of pocket prescription drug costs.

The piece of legislation also removed the limit on setting no more than 12 upper payment limits per year in the first three years of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

