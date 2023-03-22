NJCAA Top 20 Teams Week 4

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The latest votes are in for the top 20 Junior College Baseball teams in the country according to the National Junior College Athletic Association, here’s a quick look at some of the teams that could be at Suplizio Field later in the year.

TeamRecordPrevious Rank
#1 Central Florida30-11
#2 Walters State28-42
#3 Central Arizona27-53
#4 Iowa Western14-04
#5 Santa Fe29-16
#6 McLennan16-75
#7 Florence-Darlington27-57
#8 Johnson County23-49
#9 Wabash Valley19-78
#10 Gulf Coast State20-613
#11 Blinn23-718
#12 Gaston26-314
#13 Pensacola State23-612
#14 Delgado22-417
#15 Southern Nevada22-616
# T16 Georgia Highlands20-810
# T16 Wallace-Dothan19-911
#18 Barton21-219
#19 Crowder18-915
#20 Weatherford20-7RV

