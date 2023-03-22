NJCAA Top 20 Teams Week 4
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The latest votes are in for the top 20 Junior College Baseball teams in the country according to the National Junior College Athletic Association, here’s a quick look at some of the teams that could be at Suplizio Field later in the year.
|Team
|Record
|Previous Rank
|#1 Central Florida
|30-1
|1
|#2 Walters State
|28-4
|2
|#3 Central Arizona
|27-5
|3
|#4 Iowa Western
|14-0
|4
|#5 Santa Fe
|29-1
|6
|#6 McLennan
|16-7
|5
|#7 Florence-Darlington
|27-5
|7
|#8 Johnson County
|23-4
|9
|#9 Wabash Valley
|19-7
|8
|#10 Gulf Coast State
|20-6
|13
|#11 Blinn
|23-7
|18
|#12 Gaston
|26-3
|14
|#13 Pensacola State
|23-6
|12
|#14 Delgado
|22-4
|17
|#15 Southern Nevada
|22-6
|16
|# T16 Georgia Highlands
|20-8
|10
|# T16 Wallace-Dothan
|19-9
|11
|#18 Barton
|21-2
|19
|#19 Crowder
|18-9
|15
|#20 Weatherford
|20-7
|RV
