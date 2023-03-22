NJCAA Top 20 Teams Week 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The latest votes are in for the top 20 Junior College Baseball teams in the country according to the National Junior College Athletic Association, here’s a quick look at some of the teams that could be at Suplizio Field later in the year.

Team Record Previous Rank #1 Central Florida 30-1 1 #2 Walters State 28-4 2 #3 Central Arizona 27-5 3 #4 Iowa Western 14-0 4 #5 Santa Fe 29-1 6 #6 McLennan 16-7 5 #7 Florence-Darlington 27-5 7 #8 Johnson County 23-4 9 #9 Wabash Valley 19-7 8 #10 Gulf Coast State 20-6 13 #11 Blinn 23-7 18 #12 Gaston 26-3 14 #13 Pensacola State 23-6 12 #14 Delgado 22-4 17 #15 Southern Nevada 22-6 16 # T16 Georgia Highlands 20-8 10 # T16 Wallace-Dothan 19-9 11 #18 Barton 21-2 19 #19 Crowder 18-9 15 #20 Weatherford 20-7 RV

